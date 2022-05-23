WC historic, record season lands 4 on OAC squads

Wilmington College placed four players on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference baseball teams as the league unveiled its postseason awards.

A trio of Fightin’ Quakers — Caleb Scott, Zach Christensen and Tyler Shaneyfelt — earned second team All-OAC recognition while Jared Lammert was given honorable mention All-OAC. The four individuals being named All-OAC is the most for the program in a single season since the 2005.

Scott had one of the best individual offensive seasons in Wilmington history, hitting .403 with a team-best 14 doubles, six home runs and program record 53 RBIs, shattering the old record of 40 set by Aaron Lawson (current Blanchester High School baseball coach) in 2003. He also led the Quakers in slugging at .603.

Shaneyfelt, named the OAC Hitter of the Week one time during the season, hit .368 and led the conference in stolen bases with 28. He also pitched 25 innings with a 3.60 ERA and two wins, one of which was a complete-game shutout at Heidelberg University, snapping a lengthy losing streak to the Student Princes.

Christensen set the program record for batting average in a season at .486 to go along with an on-base percentage of .519. The old single season record was .474 by Justin Evans in 2002. The freshman from Pataskala, like Shaneyfelt, was a threat on the base paths, swiping 26 on the year. Six of those steals came in a single game against Capital University, tying the OAC record for stolen bags in a game and finishing one off the NCAA Division III record of seven. Christensen ended the season with an 11-game hitting streak.

Lammert also hit in the top of the Quakers’ lineup and hit .397 clip to go along with 27 RBIs and a team-leading 28 walks. He also hit four triples and a home run.

Wilmington, which set four program records, finished the year with a 21-19 record to mark the first winning season for the program since 2005. WC also finished sixth place in the Ohio Athletic Conference with an 8-10 record.

The record-setting season also included Evan Kelsey, who set a school record with 166 at-bats. The old mark was 157 by Gage Bley in 2019. Aaron Boster struck out 73 batters in 72 innings, becoming the first Quaker pitcher with more than 55 strikeouts in the OAC era.