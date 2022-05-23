Heys headed to national meet for second straight year

For the second consecutive year, Simon Heys will represent Wilmington College at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Wilmington High School graduate will run in the 10,000-meter run at the Spire Institute, located in northeast Ohio near the Pennsylvania border.

Heys is set to run 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Heys marks the 90th national track and field qualifier for Wilmington during head coach Ron Combs’ tenure

The junior, who finished 13th in the 10,000 meters in 2021, is seeded fifth this season with a time of 29:38.89, a school-record mark set at the Raleigh Relays on March 24. Wilmington’s first All-America cross country runner in the NCAA era (1990-present), Heys will be looking to chase top-seeded Alex Phillip of John Carroll University.

Meanwhile, as a team, the rest of the WC track and field performers wrapped up their season at the Mount Union Last Chance Meet this past weekend.

The men’s throw squad finished the season as a dominant group with JJ Durr coming in first with a throw of 178-9. Joe Shuga followed in third with Nathan Marcum, Justin Shuga and Andrew Pacifico finishing 5-6-7. Blake Jamison finished his collegiate career with a fifth place finish in discus with Justin Shuga claiming eighth.

George Rickett took the victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:31. Dane Klosterman crossed the line fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.08. Brady Vilvens closed out the day for the Quakers with a fourth place jump in high jump of 6-4.25.

On the women’s side, the 4×100-meter relay squad of Madison Dietz, Haley Cook, Emma Burke and Kylee Schafer came .04 of a second of the school record with a 48.75 run at MU. The WC record is 48.71.

Kylee Schafer ran a season-best time (25.83) in the 200-meters and finished fifth. Emma Burke finished second in the 400-meter hurdles crossing the line in 1:04.22.

In the field events, Dietz placed sixth in long jump (17-0.5) and Kayli Sullivan closed out her collegiate career with a seventh place finish in hammer throw.