Fliehman FTs lift staff in EC senior class fund-raiser

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton staff defeated the East Clinton students 47-46 in overtime Friday in a fund-raising game of basketball at the EC gym.

The event raised more than $500 for the 2022 senior class. Class advisors who helped organize the event were Sarah Melnek and Steve Wages. In addition, teachers Shawn Young and Aaron Elliott helped coordinate the event.

ECHS science teacher Tracy Fliehman made two free throws with no time on the clock to give the staff the one-point win.