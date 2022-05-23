Local perform well at Saturday district meets

Several Clinton County athletes extended their seasons Saturday at district track and field competitions throughout Southwest Ohio.

In St. Paris at Graham High School, Clinton-Massie competed in the Division II District Saturday.

Cale Wilson ran 54.77 and placed eighth in the boys 400-meter dash. He ran 53.98 in the preliminary heats.

Richie Federle was seventh in the boys 3,200-meter run, finishing in 11:32.98.

The boys 4×400-meter relay clocked 3:48.5 and placed seventh overall.

In the boys shot put, Daelin Maple easily outdistanced the field with a first-place throw of 54-2.75. Collin Swope was fourth at 47-9.25.

Jude Leahy cleared 5-10 to finish fourth in the high jump.

On the girls side, Kaylee Ramsey went 8-6 in the pole vault to claim fourth place.

At Piqua in the Division II District, Blanchester had several top ten placers on Saturday.

Nick Musselman was ninth in the 800-meters (2:10.3). Brett Bandow tied for sixth place in the high jump, clearing 5-5.

Gabriel Staehling, who qualified for regionals in the discus, was seventh in the shot put (41-6) at the district meet.

On the girls side, Chloe Paulson was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:34.38. Emma Winemiller cleared 4-8 and tied for fourth overall but was placed sixth based on misses. Jaida Jones was 10th in the long jump 14-1.5 with Winemiller just a half inch behind.

At New Richmond in the Division II boys and Division III girls meets, East Clinton athletes competed on Saturday.

Jacob George was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 53.89. He was just a little more than a second out of fourth and one of just two freshmen to finish in the top eight.

On the girls side, Carah Anteck qualified to the regional meet in two events. She was third in the 1,600-meter run (5:46.23) and third in the 3,200-meter run (13:19.35).

The 4×400-meter relay team clocked a 4:40.16 and finished fourth in the finals.

Jordan Collom (2:37.45) and Molly Seabaugh (2:39.04) went 5-6 in the 800 meters. Timmi Mahanes had a toss of 69-6 and placed eighth in the discus.

Hadlie Clark was eighth in the 400 meters (1:10.61) Kenton Deaton was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.79) and seventh in the long jump (15-1).

Collin Swope, coach Jordan Phipps, Daelin Maple