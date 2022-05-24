SBAAC honors 4 from county as best in their sport

Several Clinton County athletes and coaches were honored as the tops in their sports for the 2022 spring season.

Wilmington had three American Division athletes of the year in track and field — boys runners of the year Trevor Billingsley, girls runner of the year Taylor Noszka and boys coach of the year Chris Reynolds.

Clinton-Massie’s Alex Jones was the American Division tennis player of the year.

Following is a list of players from Clinton County teams as well as players and coaches of the year in each sport.

American Division

Baseball: POY: Danny Shockley (NR), Abe Crall (WB); COY: Geoff Carter (Ba). 1st team Wilm-Jayden Tackett; CM-Adam Frisch; 2nd team Wilm-Ethan Henson, Sam Nichols; CM-Tyler Keck, Gabe McDowell. Hon Mention: Wilm-Jake Stephens; CM-Carson VanHoose.

Softball: POY: Ashley Lykins (NR), Lexi Sutton (WB); COY: Trish Payne (NR). 1st team-CM Kiera Brightman, Sydney Doyle, Kayla Drake; Wilm-Jena Rhoads. 2nd team-CM-Delaney Schneder; Wilm-Toria Willis.

Boys Track: FOY: Justin Ackerman (NR); ROY: Trevor Billingsley (Wil); COY: Chris Reynolds (Wil). 1st team: Wilm-Trevor Billingsley, Brett Brooks, Adrien Cody, Zainne Cowin, Henry Hildebrandt, Blaize Johnson, Malik Scott; CM-Braden Rolf. 2nd team: Wilm-Nathaniel Bozarth, Brooks Butler, Zane Smith, Conner Walters; CM-Tye Phipps, Daelin Maple, Marty Krieder, Carter Frank, Weston Carpenter.

Girls Track: FOY: Samantha Ringhand (NR); ROY: Taylor Noszka (Wil); COY: Mark Abbinante (WB). 1st team-Wilm Taliah Billingsley, Brynn Bryant, Kaitlynn Hickey, Sophie Huffman, Taylor Noszka. 2nd team-Wilm Madilyn Brausch, Sydney McCord, Lexi McKee-Cole, Vicky Missel, Kennedy Moore, Madison Schuster, Makiya Sherman, Destyne Turner.

Tennis: POY: Alex Jones (CM), COY: Rylan Shebesta (NR). 1st team-CM Brayden Green, Alex Jones, Conner Stulz. 2nd team-Wilm Steven Collins, Asher Fudge, Alex Lazic; CM-Avden Faucett, Garrett Karns.

–

National Division

Baseball: POY: Garrett Taulbee (F); Troy Bach (Wbg). 1st team-Blanchester Reagan Burch, Adam Frump, Zach West; 2nd team-EC Isaiah Curtis; Blan-Sammy Roush, James Wymer. Hon Mention-EC-Dakota Collom; Blan-Austin Dick.

Softball: POY: Rylyn Dyer (Geo); COY: Chad Bohl (BT), Terri Hoerth (CNE), Rick Healey (Wbg). 1st team-Blan Rianna Mueller; EC-Chloe Scott. 2nd team-Blan Bailey Dawley, Olivia Potts. Hon Mention-Blan Lydia Peters; EC Aubrie Simpson.

Boys Track: FOY: CJ Boothby (CNE); ROY-Summit Northrup (CNE); COY: Chris Rolph (Wbg). 1st team-Blan Brett Bandow, Nick Musselman, Sebastian Smith, Gabriel Staehling, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss. 2nd team-Blan Zane Panetta.

Girls Track: FOY-Halle Hehermann (BT); ROY-Tabbi Courts (BT); COY-Pam Taylor (BT). 1st team-EC Carah Anteck, Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh. 2nd team-EC Hadlie Clark, Libby Evanshine, Lauren Runyon; Blan-Chloe Paulson

Tennis: POY: Jayson Marks (Geo); COY-Geoff Hyde (Geo). 1st team-Blan Billy Knapp. 2nd team-Blan Bryan Bandow, Nate Coyle, Joey Haines, Joe Mills; EC-Grant Stonewall.