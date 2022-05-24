7-under wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette, Dave Harp and Larry Roddy had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

30: Rocky Long, Fred Stern Bruce Barrett, Bob Vanzant.

31: Cliff Doyle, John Faul, Bob Kemp, Gary Schrader.

31: French Hatfield, Don Sicurella, Jim Doak, Dave Miller.

32: Carl Wright, Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Doggie Anderson.

32: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

33: John Philp, Jack Carson, Mark Hess.

33: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.