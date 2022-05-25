Brooks weathers storm to win Region 4 discus

HUBER HEIGHTS — Brett Brooks is headed by to the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship.

The Wilmington High School senior ripped a season’s best 163-9 Wednesday to win the Region 4 discus competition by nearly 12 feet.

Brooks’ teammate Zeth Cowin came close but finished sixth with a best throw of 141-8.

A storm went through the area early Friday evening, forcing the postponement of many of the running preliminaries.

Now, the boys 4×200-meter relay and Blaize Johnson in the open 400 meters will run in the finals on Friday.

Wilmington had several athletes scheduled to go on Friday, including the Brooks-Cowin pairing in the shot put as well as Trevor Billingsley in the boys 1,600-meter run final and Taylor Noszka in the girls 3,200-meter run final.

Competition will begin Friday with field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Track. In addition, the next two fastest times, two highest jumps and two longest throws across the state from all four regionals will advance to the state.

In other results Wednesday, in the girls 100-meter hurdles, Taliah Billingsley ran 16.78 to finish 15th.

In the girls high jump, Madison Schuster cleared 5-0 but finished fifth while Brynn Bryant went 4-10 and placed ninth.

Kaitlynn Hickey also was a narrow miss on the state meet, finishing sixth in the shot put by blasting her previous best (36-2.75) with a throw of 37-2. The WHS senior progressed each year of her career, placing 14th as a freshman, ninth last season and sixth this year. On Thursday, Hickey will sign to continue her athletic and academic career at Otterbein University, WHS coach Eileen Grosse said.

