East Clinton spring first-teamers honored by SBAAC

The SBAAC spring sports athletes were honored Tuesday during the annual spring sports league banquet at Hamersville Elementary School. From East Clinton, first teamers were, from left to right, softball player Chloe Scott; girls 4×800 relay team Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh and Carah Anteck, who also earned first team honors in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

The SBAAC spring sports athletes were honored Tuesday during the annual spring sports league banquet at Hamersville Elementary School. From East Clinton, first teamers were, from left to right, softball player Chloe Scott; girls 4×800 relay team Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh and Carah Anteck, who also earned first team honors in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_EC_sbcspringWEB.jpg The SBAAC spring sports athletes were honored Tuesday during the annual spring sports league banquet at Hamersville Elementary School. From East Clinton, first teamers were, from left to right, softball player Chloe Scott; girls 4×800 relay team Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh and Carah Anteck, who also earned first team honors in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.