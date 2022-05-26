Brooks first to qualify for state track, field meet

Wilmington High School senior Brett Brooks won the Region 4 Track and Field Championship discus competition Wednesday at Wayne High School in Huber Heights. Brooks matched his personal best with a throw of 163-9. He and teammate Zeth Cowin will compete again Thursday in the shot put at Wayne High School. Also scheduled to compete Friday will be teammates in the 4×200-meter relay, Blaize Johnson in the boys 400-meter dash, Trevor Billingsley in the boys 1,600-meter run and Taylor Noszka in the girls 3,200-meter run. On Saturday in the Region 8 meet at Piqua High School, Clinton-Massie has Kaylee Ramsey in the girls pole vault, Jude Leahy in the boys high jump and Collin Swope and Daelin Maple in the boys shot put.