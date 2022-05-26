2 end, 1 postponed

PIQUA — Clinton-Massie’s Collin Swope finished sixth in the discus Thursday at the Region 8 Track and Field Championship at Piqua High School’s Alexander Stadium.

Braden Rolf, based solely on the heights from last week’s district meets, ranks as the co-favorite in the boys pole vault. He cleared 14-6 last week as did Josh Amheiser of Miami East.

However, Rolf and the rest of the pole vaulters must wait until Saturday now. The event was postponed from Thursday because of inclement weather.

Pole vaulters will now go 11 a.m. Saturday.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Track.

With 18 qualifying to the state in each event, the 16 top four finishers will be joined by the next two fastest times, two highest jumps and two longest throws in each event from all across four regionals.

Swope and Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling were among the 15 competitors in the discus.

Swope had a best throw of 134-0 but came up well short of the automatic state qualifying effort of fourth place finisher Lucas Prichard of Lima Bath (147-9).

Staehling did not have a good day with a top throw of 117-6. He finished 12th.

So on Saturday, Clinton-Massie will have several athletes other than Rolf going.

Swope will be joined by teammate Daelin Maple in the shot put while Jude Leahy goes in the high jump.

On the girls side, Kaylee Ramsey will compete in the pole vault.

