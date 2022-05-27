Heys improves 1 place, 5 seconds in 10,000 meters

GENEVA, Ohio — Wilmington College junior Simon Heys finished 12th in the 10,000-meter run Thursday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the Spire Institute.

Heys finished in 31:13.86. He also competed in the 10,000 meters at the 2021 national meet and, this time around, improved by one place and five seconds. He entered the meet with the fifth fastest time in the country.

“I have a lot to work on this offseason,” Heys said. “I want to come back mentally and physically stronger.”

Heys earned Academic All-District honors from CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) as the organization unveiled its cross country and track and field All-District teams Thursday. He will advance to the national ballot with a chance at becoming an Academic All-American.

Heys, a graduate of Wilmington High School, has been the top distance runner for the Fightin’ Quakers during the indoor and outdoor track seasons and is the holder of eight program records (four indoor and four outdoor).

Also a standout in cross country, Heys had a banner season in the fall of 2021. He overcame losing a shoe at the Ohio Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship to earn All-OAC honors. Heys then became the first All-America runner for WC in the NCAA era (1990-present) with a fifth-place finish (23:57.0) at the 2021 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Ky.

A sport management major, Heys carries a 3.89 cumulative grade point average and has been actively involved in some of the program’s hands-on learning opportunities, working the College Football Playoff title game, the Super Bowl, the Flying Pig Marathon and others.

“Simon has had a phenomenal year,” cross country/track and field coach Ron Combs said. “His work ethic is second to none and it’s the reason he succeeds in his academics as well as on the course and track.”

Simon Heys

News Journal

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Wahl III contributed to this report.

