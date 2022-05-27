Brooks adds shot put to 2022 state track, field resume

HUBER HEIGHTS — Brett Brooks added another event to his state track and field resume.

Brooks was the runnerup Friday in the shot put at the Region 4 Track and Field Championship meet at Wayne High School.

Brooks had a best throw of 51-9.75, behind only Aamil Wagner of Wayne who won the shot put with a throw of 62-6.

Brooks also qualified for the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship meet in the discus.

Last season, Brooks was eighth in the state meet in the discus.

Brooks will compete in this year’s state shot put Noon June 4 and the state discus 3 p.m. June 4 at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Track.

With 18 qualifying in each event to the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship, the lineup includes the top four finishers in each event at the regional meets plus the next two fastest times, two highest jumps and two longest throws in each event from all across four regionals.

Friday’s second day of the Region 4 meet was contested in an on again, off again rain shower.

The following races had their preliminary heats Wednesday postponed until Friday. The events contested in two heats were reseeded, slowest to fastest.

Blaize Johnson clocked 50.96 in the open 400-meters, good enough for seventh place.

Trevor Billingsley ran a 4:31.96 race in the 1,600-meters, placing eighth overall.

The Wilmington boys 4×200-meter relay of Adrien Cody, Blaize Johnson, Ky Bozarth and Malik Scott ran 1:32.09 and finished 11th.

Zeth Cowin was 14th in the shot put, finishing with a best throw of 42-10.

Taylor Noszka qualified for but did not run the 3,200-meter race.