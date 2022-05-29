Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Cincinnati 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal’s 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Mathieu Choinière and Joel Waterman also scored for Montreal (7-5-2).

Junior Moreno scored twice for Cincinnati (6-7-1). Álvaro Barreal also connected.

CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) moves toward the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_128950331-ea633bc9923845a095ffb7558411a9a5.jpg CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) moves toward the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) moves with the ball as CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston, center, pursues during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_128950331-4c5428dcbc0147898aa6a2206d075abd.jpg FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) moves with the ball as CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston, center, pursues during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, left, and CF Montreal forward Romell Quioto, right, battle for possession of the ball during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)