Track, field camp to prep Special Olympians for county meet

A two-day track and field camp will be held June 9-10 at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field for individuals with disabilities to learn the fundamental of a few events.

The Wilmington High School track and field team will host the camp but athletes from any school or community in the county can volunteer, coach Chris Reynolds said. The camp runs 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

“Due to Covid, these participants have had little community interaction or activities in two years,” a press release said. “It’s time to get them back outdoors, active and connecting with our community.

“We are asking all high school track and field athletes, their families and anyone else in the county to assist at the camp.”

The camp leads to the Clinton County Special Olympics Track and Field Championship which is 6 p.m. June 11 at Blanchester High School.