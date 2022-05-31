6-under par 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Dave Harp, Larry Roddy, Gary Bishop and Gary DeFayette had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 17.

The rest of the field:

29: Bruce Barrett, John Philp, Fred Stern, French Hatfield.

31: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Steve Olinger.

32: Cliff Doyle, Bob Vanzant, Harold Anderson, Jim Doak.

34: Kevin Meilock, Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins.

35: Don Sicurella, Chace Sicurella, Jack Carson, Dave Miller.

36: Mike Gross, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick.