East Clinton earned numerous honors in the 2022 Ohio State High School Clay Target League.

The spring trap league features 19 high schools in four conferences based on size.

Colten Woods had the season high average for male trap shooters in Conference 2 while Aaron Rolfe was second.

Madison Frazer was second in the season high average for female trap shooters.

In the skeet league, where three schools made up a single conference, Woods had the top overall average.