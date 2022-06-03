Massie slugger Drake earns first team All-Ohio honor

Clinton-Massie senior Kayla Drake has earned a lot of firsts in front of her name this post-season.

She added to the list Friday as the Ohio Softball Coaches Association placed her on the Division II All-Ohio first team.

“Kayla has had a phenomenal year for her senior season,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “She has really improved year over year in all facets of her game and it has shown in all her stats. She was a very important part of the program this year and what we are trying to build for the future.”

Drake plans to play her collegiate softball at Wittenberg University.

“Couldn’t be prouder of her as a softball player and more importantly a young lady,” said Lewis. “Playing at the next level will definitely be a challenge but with hard work and dedication she will do just fine. She definitely has deserved the honors received this year and just couldn’t be happier for her.”

Drake was “first” in the SBAAC this season in batting average (.646), homeruns (12), slugging percentage (1.232) as well as “first” team in the SBAAC American Division and “first” team All-District.

Kayla Drake earned Division II All-Ohio first team honors by the Ohio Softball Coaches Association. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_SFT_cmKDrake0520ec.jpg Kayla Drake earned Division II All-Ohio first team honors by the Ohio Softball Coaches Association. Mark Huber | News Journal File