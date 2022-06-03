Massie’s Maple 11th in shot put at state meet

COLUMBUS — Daelin Maple’s season ended Friday at the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Clinton-Massie senior finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 51-5.5. Maple’s top effort came on the last of three throws in the preliminary flights and narrowly missed earning him a spot in the final flight. However he was 2 inches short of advancing. His first two throws were 48-8 and 47-11-5. Maple’s best this season was 54-2.75 and came at the Division II Graham District Track and Field Championship.
Mark Huber Photo
Mark Huber Photo
Mark Huber Photo
Mark Huber Photo
Mark Huber Photo
Mark Huber Photo
Mark Huber Photo