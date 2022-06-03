Massie’s Maple 11th in shot put at state meet

COLUMBUS — Daelin Maple’s season ended Friday at the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Clinton-Massie senior finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 51-5.5. Maple’s top effort came on the last of three throws in the preliminary flights and narrowly missed earning him a spot in the final flight. However he was 2 inches short of advancing. His first two throws were 48-8 and 47-11-5. Maple’s best this season was 54-2.75 and came at the Division II Graham District Track and Field Championship.

