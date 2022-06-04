Brooks eliminated in Div. I state shot put

COLUMBUS — Wilmington High School graduate Brett Brooks finished his prep shot put career Saturday at the OHSAA Division I Track and Field Championship just outside Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the Ohio State campus.

Brooks made three throws, none of which was good enough to make the final flight of the state event.

He fouled on his first throw so no official mark was made. However, it did not appear to reach the 50-foot line.

On his second effort, Brooks posted a distance of 49-6 then finished his high school shot put career with a throw of 48-5.5.

Among nine in his flight, Brooks was ninth. The top nine throwers advance to the championship flight.

So with the first throw of the second flight being 58-1.75, Brooks was eliminated from the competition.

He then turned his focus to the Div. I state discus competition which was set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

