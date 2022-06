Clinton-Massie youth basketball camp

The Clinton-Massie youth boys basketball camp was held this week at the Lebanon Road gym. Varsity coach Steve Graves said, “So much energy, grit, and enthusiasm shown this week. The young guys competed like crazy. Loved watching my high school players step up and become leaders. Campers were Kasen Baker, Jayden Barber, Brayden Beckett, Isaac Bir, Brantlee Bolden, Max Brackemyre, Braxton Brady, Korbin Brown, Breyston Burlile, Camden Burlile, Hud Burton, Max Clark, Cason Corbin, Levi Crider, Cason Duncan, Caden Euton, Carter Foxworty, Cyrus Gorman, Dalton Green, Wyatt Haer, Brycen Haley, William Hart, Kepler Heidenreich, Mikie Henzie, Cooper Johnson, Michael Jones, Kole Kasten, Owen Koger, Carter Lamb, Hudson Lamb, Jackson Long, Max Long, Brayden Moran, Brantley Morris, Mason Parker, Leihm Peabody, Matt Pertuset, Jack Reardon, Braxton Reveal, Kolton Rudduck, Anden Seewer, Parker Smith, Brody Webb, Braden Willis, Bill Wisecup, Calvin Yazell, Chance Young, Colton Young. Camp sponsors were Pittser Family Eye-Care, Sams Meats & Deli, Greater Tomorrow Health and Avid Signs Plus.

