The team of Rocky Long, Gary Schrader, Bob Kemp and Jeff Fryman shot 5-under par 31 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 8 while carding birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 6.

The rest of the field:

32: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Bob Vanzant.

34: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.

34: French Hatfield, Jim Doak, Fred Stern, John Philp.

35: Don Sicurella, Chace Sicurella, Jeff Watkins, Mevin Meilock.