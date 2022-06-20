Scorecard decides winner of 13th Sugartree golf outing

The Wilmington Savings Bank team of Jake DeHart, Aubrey Wagstaff and Lance Beus won a scorecard playoff over the Men of Hope Friday to win the 13th annual Sugartree Ministries/Your Father’s Kitchen/Joe’s Java golf tournament at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Both teams had 58s in the 18-hole scramble.

The runnerup team consisted of Paul Niehaus, Todd Himers, Mike Klein and Jeff Marsh.

The rest of the field:

60 Team Majestic Springs, Trevor O’Sullivan, Blake Ireland, Christian Boucher, Jacob Farmer

60 Team Uetrecht Farms 1, Danny Uetrecht, Bob Hauer, Greg Pittman, Gary Angstadt

61 Team Clarksville 4, Ron Cordy, Andy Copeland, Doug Fisher, Thomas Carter

61 Team Merchant Bank, Chad Beam, Matt McFadden, Ryan Collett

61 Team Eagles, Joe Dixon, Derek Ison, Jim Kirk, Matt Short

62 Team Southern Hills Bank, Ryan Page, Gary Rome, Russ Walker, Nathan Hayes

62 Team Browning, Rick Dell, Luke Dell, Jeremey Andrews, Chris Browning

63 Team Shaw Construction, Gary Andrews, Adam Shaw, Mike Shaw, Trenton Younger

64 Team Presby 2, Mark Hess, Gary Bishop, Jack Carson, French Hatfield

64 Team FOP, Wendall Gray, Mark Gross, Mike Collins, Hunter Collins

64 Team WNJ/WPD, Codey Juilierat, Travis McKinney, Nathan Powell, Billy Foster

66 Team Presby 1, Dave Miller, Bruce Barrett, John Phillips, Marty Mason

68 Team Prenjers, Roger Hauck, Kevin Sckeman, Keith Bryon, Doug Cestian

69 Team Uetrecht Farms 2, Tyler Uetrecht, Garrett Wilson, Jordan Phipps, Wyatt Running

69 Team Faith Family, Logan Thomas, Blake Rhodehamel, Tim Hatfield, AJ Brewer

Event winners were closest to the pin No. 3 Blake Ireland; No. 5 Chad Beam; No. 7 Codey Juilierat, No. 14 Greg Pittman; closest to the pin second shot No. 2 Jeff Marsh; No. 12 Trevor O’Sullivan.

Platinum sponsors for the tournament were the Wilmington News Journal, Bush Auto, Uetrecht Farms, Miller family, Wagenseller family, Ground Systems, Modern Woodmen, Trusty Insurance

Hole sponsors and donations were made by the News Journal, Bush Auto, Shaw Construction, Eagles, Southern Hills Bank, Family Faith, Prenjers, Pharmacy Design, Mark Williams, Dr. Caramel Capone, Dr. Howard Bethel, Lt. Col. Bruce Hart, Iron Horse Brigade.

The tournament also was made possible by the work of Trevor O’Sullivan, Thomas Carter and the Majestic Springs staff, golfers, sponsors and donations.

Jake DeHart was the lone member of the winning team to stick around following the tournament for photos.