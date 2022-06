Youth volleyball camp held at Clinton-Massie

The Clinton-Massie youth volleyball camp was held recently for girls in grades 3-5. Those attending the camp were Adalynne Knowlton, Addisyn Uhrig, Amalie, Amelia Hemmerle, Anna Evans, Aubrie Frommling, Baylee Beckett, Braylee Burton, Breelynn Robinson, Brook Elkins, Claire Clark, Clara Marsh, Cora Buckley, Elsie Fricke, Emma Showen, Emmett Burton, Josie Arledge, Kali Harner, Lindsey Dillion, Mackenzie Price, Natalee Linebaugh, Neveah Myers, Parker Webb, Paysen Boris, Payton Young, Sadie McVey. Quali-Tee designed the camp shirts. Instructors included varsity head coach Emilie Fisher, coach Brianna Machado and coach Tyler Greathouse. High school players Kinsey Beam, Natalee Hillman, Sydney Schneder, Peyton Owens, Breelee Addington, Monica Fairchild, Emma Redman, Kaylie Shivler, Hailey Swiger, Laila Davis, Maddie Ward, Olivia Ward and Nora Fricke helped at the camp as well.

