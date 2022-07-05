MLB leaders: Halfway home

Averages, home runs are down
NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average was .242 in June, down from .245 in May, and home runs are down 9% from last season at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The season batting average began Friday at .242.
Batting average was an especially low .231 through April. Last year, it rose steadily from .232 through April and .239 through June to finish the season at .244. the lowest since 1972.
Runs per team per game have averaged 4.34, down from 4.44 per game through June 30 last year.
Home runs averaged 1.07 per team per game, down from 1.18 at this point last season. Long balls in June averaged 1.19, down from 1.28 in June 2022.
Strikeouts have dropped to 8.33 per team each game through June from 8.89 at a similar point last season, and walks declined from 3.32 to 3.12.
The Major League Leaders after about the halfway point of the 2022 season:
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING_Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .346; M.Machado, San Diego, .320; Bell, Washington, .319; Harper, Philadelphia, .318; McNeil, New York, .317; Cooper, Miami, .315; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .312; Freeman, Los Angeles, .306; Swanson, Atlanta, .301; Cron, Colorado, .298.
RUNS_Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 60; Edman, St. Louis, 58; Betts, Los Angeles, 55; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 54; Yelich, Milwaukee, 53; Freeman, Los Angeles, 52; Cronenworth, San Diego, 50; S.Marte, New York, 50; Profar, San Diego, 50; Swanson, Atlanta, 50.
RBI_Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 64; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 58; Lindor, New York, 56; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Tellez, Milwaukee, 53; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Riley, Atlanta, 48.
HITS_Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 100; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 98; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Bell, Washington, 92; Cron, Colorado, 92; Swanson, Atlanta, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 85; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Edman, St. Louis, 83; Hernández, Washington, 83.
DOUBLES_Olson, Atlanta, 31; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; Freeman, Los Angeles, 25; K.Marte, Arizona, 23; Harper, Philadelphia, 21; Arenado, St. Louis, 20; Cooper, Miami, 20; Cronenworth, San Diego, 20; Profar, San Diego, 20; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 20.
TRIPLES_Nimmo, New York, 5; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 4; Joe, Colorado, 4; 14 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS_Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Cron, Colorado, 19; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Wisdom, Chicago, 17; Arenado, St. Louis, 17.
STOLEN BASES_Berti, Miami, 25; Edman, St. Louis, 19; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 16; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 15; Bader, St. Louis, 15; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 12; Swanson, Atlanta, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 12; Estrada, San Francisco, 11; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 10.
PITCHING_Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Webb, San Francisco, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-3.
ERA_Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 1.54; Alcantara, Miami, 1.95; Musgrove, San Diego, 2.25; Burnes, Milwaukee, 2.36; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.61; Rodón, San Francisco, 2.62; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2.65; Fried, Atlanta, 2.66; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 2.89; P.López, Miami, 2.97.
STRIKEOUTS_Burnes, Milwaukee, 124; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 117; Rodón, San Francisco, 105; Mahle, Cincinnati, 102; Morton, Atlanta, 101; Alcantara, Miami, 97; Fried, Atlanta, 96; Wright, Atlanta, 96; Bassitt, New York, 95; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 94.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .344; Devers, Boston, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Kirk, Toronto, .317; France, Seattle, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .310; Benintendi, Kansas City, .308; J.Martinez, Boston, .307; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Vaughn, Chicago, .301.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 64; Devers, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Springer, Toronto, 47; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 46.
RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Story, Boston, 52; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 50.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 102; Arraez, Minnesota, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Benintendi, Kansas City, 88; France, Seattle, 87; Bichette, Toronto, 86; Judge, New York, 83; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 83; J.Abreu, Chicago, 82; J.Martinez, Boston, 82; Rosario, Cleveland, 82.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 21; Espinal, Toronto, 20; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Bichette, Toronto, 19; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.
STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Mateo, Baltimore, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Tucker, Houston, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Semien, Texas, 13; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 12; White, Texas, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.74; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; Manoah, Toronto, 2.09; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.34; Cortes, New York, 2.44; Cease, Chicago, 2.51; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.66; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.67; Gausman, Toronto, 2.86; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.90.
STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 133; Cease, Chicago, 125; Cole, New York, 117; Ray, Seattle, 117; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Gausman, Toronto, 100; Montas, Oakland, 100; Javier, Houston, 95; Bieber, Cleveland, 93; F.Valdez, Houston, 93.