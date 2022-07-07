8-under wins Thursday league at Elks 797 GC

The team of Kevin Mielock, Bill Ross, Jim Jones and Dick Mitchener had an 8-under par 28 on the front nine Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 2 and birdied Nos. 1, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

31: Gary DeFayette, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner, Gary Bishop.

34: Jim Doak, French Hatfield, Fred Stern, D Bullock.

34: Gary Newbry, Jack Carson, Mark Hess, Jeff Fryman.

35: Don Sicurella, Chace Sicurella, John Philp, Bob Vanzant.