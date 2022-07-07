Posted on by

Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race July 24


The 2022 Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race is scheduled July 24 at the Cowan Lake public beach, 1021 Yankee Road.

The Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race is a 3- or 6-mile canoe/kayak/SUP race. Race day registration starts at 8 a.m. followed by a racer meeting at 8:45 a.m. and the race itself at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.

This race is a great race for the first-time racer as well as the seasoned veteran because of the lake’s flat water, according to a press release from Wade Hall, president of the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

Cost is $20 per participant. PFD is required to be worn for all racers during race.

For more information, email Hall at ([email protected]).

