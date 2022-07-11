Gillespie, Nisonger drive 4 winners each at CCF

WILMINGTON — Ronnie Gillespie and Jeff Nisonger drove four winners each Monday on the first day of harness racing at the Clinton County Fair.

Racing will continue 1 p.m. Tuesday at the fairgrounds.

SUMMARY

July 11, 2022

Following are the results for Monday afternoon’s harness racing at the Clinton County Fair, including age, gender, gate with top three finishers, winning time, winning driver and payouts.

RACE 1 (3 year old colt pace) 1:57.1

Tre Cruz (Gillespie)^3.00^2.20^2.10

Whydontukissthis^^2.40^NA

Illini Fable^^^2.10

$2 ex (5-1) 5.60; $2 qu (1-5) 6.20

–

RACE 2 (2 year old colt pace) 1:58.4

Perfect High (Nisonger)^15.80^5.00^4.60

Lost Spirit^^15.80^6.80

Bull^^^No payouts

$2 ex (2-all) 12.20; $2 (all-1) $4.00; $2 qu (1-2) 9.60; $2 dd (5-2) 28.60

–

RACE 3 (2 year old colt trot) 2:07

Buckeye (Nisonger)^2.60^4.00^2.20

Neth Going^^na^2.10

Lipp^^^2.40

$2 ex (3-5) 5.60; $2 qu (3-all) 2.10

–

RACE 4 (3 year old colt trot) 2:02

My Guy Wrapsitup (Gillespie)^2.80^2.20^3.00

Grateful^^4.00^9.00

Mjs Wishinforpete^^^No payouts

$2 ex (2-3) 3.40; $2 qu (2-3) 10.00; $2 tri (2-3-6) 9.20

–

RACE 5 (2 year old colt pace) 2:00.2

Yankee Panky (Nisonger)^5.80^2.20^2.10

Fear The Fire^^2.10^2.10

Runaway Yankee^^^2.10

$2 ex (1-2) 4.60; $2 qu (1-2) 2.40

–

RACE 6 (2 year old colt trot) 2:08.2

Vitamin P (Beattie)^6.00^16.40

Kwame^^No payouts

The Long Con^^^No payouts

$2 ex (2-6) 6.40; $2 qu (2-all) 2.40

–

RACE 7 (3 year old colt trot) 1:58.4

Doo Wop Kid (Gillespie)^2.20^2.10^2.10

Baker Time^^^2.10

Pine Rocket^^^2.10

$2 ex (1-all) 2.10; $2 ex (all-4) 2.40; $2 qu (1-4) 17.00; $2 tri (1-all-all) 2.10

–

RACE 8 (2 year old colt pace) 2:01.0

Zip Tie (Gillespie)^2.20^2.10^2.10

Smooth Cruiser^^2.10^2.40

Sinbuster Six^^^No payouts

$2 ex (2-1) 5.40; $2 qu (1-2) 2.60

–

RACE 9 (2 year old colt trot) 2:03.3

Grand Revival (Swartz)^6.00^26.80^8.20

Unhinged ^^No payouts

Zavian^^^No payouts

$2 ex (1-all) 2.40; $2 qu (1-3) 10.80

–

RACE 10 (2 year old colt pace) 1:59.1

Shield The Rock (Beattie)^5.60^2.20^2.10

Tequila And Ice^^2.10^2.10

Crosswinds Bobby B^^^2.10

$2 ex (4-1) 8.80; $2 qu (1-4) 4.00

–

RACE 11 (3 year old colt pace) 1:57.0

Ea Buttermilk Bill (Nisonger)^9.60^5.80^2.10

Crosswind Sammie^^5.80^2.10

Robin’s Art^^^2.10

$2 ex (2-all) 4.40; $2 qu (2-4) 4.20; $2 tri (2-4-all) 14.60; $2 dd (all-2) 5.60

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0415.jpg Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0422.jpg Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0424.jpg Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0432.jpg Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0444.jpg Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0461.jpg Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Drivers and their horses made their way around the track during the harness race at the Clinton County Fair on Monday.