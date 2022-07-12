Nisonger drives 6 winners in Tuesday racing at the fair

WILMINGTON — A day after driving four winners, Jeff Nisonger went two better Tuesday at the Clinton County Fair.

Nisonger had six winning drives in 12 total races as the harness racing concluded at the fair.

SUMMARY

Following are the results for Tuesday afternoon’s harness racing at the Clinton County Fair, including age, gender, gate with top three finishers, winning time, winning driver and payouts.

RACE 1 (3 year old filly trot) 2:00.4

Biddy Bop (Beattie)^13.00^3.40^2.60

Angie’s Valentine^^5.20^2.80

Second To None^^^3.20

$2 ex (all-5) 3.00; $2 qu (2-all) 2.10; $2 qu (5-all) 2.10

RACE 2 (2 year old filliy pace) 2:02

Sunny Days Girl (McCown)^3.80^2.10^2.10

Ea Mushu^^2.20^2.10

Rockin Sis ^^^2.10

$2 ex (all-6) .20; $2 qu (3-6) 2.60; $2 tri (3-6-1) 3.00; $2 dd (2-3) 62.60

RACE 3 (3 year old filly pace) 1:58.0

She’sonebadmomma (McCown)^3.00^2.60^2.20

Harmony Of Notes^^5.40^2.80

Really Sam^^^4.40

$2 ex (1-5) 22.40; $2 qu (1-5) 5.60; $2 tri (1-5-all) 7.60

RACE 4 (2 year old filly trot) 2:05.2

Crazy But Classy (Nisonger)^3.80^2.20^na

Winnerprise^^2.10^na

Bc Foxielady^^^No payouts

$2 ex (1-all) 2.10; $2 qu (1-5) 6.20

RACE 5 (3 year old filly trot) 2:04.0

Hannahs The One (Nisonger)^Payout NA

Hill Of A Diamond^^Payout NA

Vasillia^^^Payout NA

RACE 6 (2 year old filly pace) 2:03.0

Williamina (Nisonger)^2.20^2.10^2.10

Sweet Pea Fran^^2.20^2.10

Racing Bare^^^2.10

$2 ex (4-2) 2.20; $2 qu (2-4) 3.80

RACE 7 (2 year old filly trot) 2:04.4

Pariso (Gillespie)^6.40^4.00^2.40

Dopotutto^^10.60^5.60

Ilikeitinthedark^^^2.80

$2 ex (5-all) 5.80; $2 ex (all-3) 12.40; $2 qu (5-all) 2.10; $2 dd (4-5) 4.00

RACE 8 (3 year old filly trot) 2:02.0

Crown Creation (Nisonger)^6.80^2.80^2.10

Foxtrot Patricia^^3.00^2.10

Cream Puff Mama^^^2.10

$2 ex (4-1) 13.80; $2 qu (1-4) 3.00; $2 tri (4-1-all) 7.60

RACE 9 (2 year old filly pace) 2:01.3

Flying Girl (Nisonger)^2.80^2.60^2.10

Limestone Gem^^3.20^2.10

Shezaballofterror^^^2.10

$2 ex (1-5) 6.80; $2 qu (1-5) 6.20

RACE 10 (3 year old filly pace) 1:59.4

Camie’s Babygirl (Hanners)^3.00^2.10^2.20

Ol Little Shift^^2.10^2.80

Inherent Resolve^^^No payouts

$2 ex (2-1) 13.80; $2 qu (1-all) 2.10; $2 tri (2-1-all) 17.00

RACE 11 (2 year old filly pace) 2:02.0

Take A Chance Fran (Nisonger)^2.10^2.10^2.10

Friskie’s Terror^^2.10^2.10

Shady’s Finale^^^2.10

$2 ex (4-1) 2.10; $2 qu (1-4) 3.00

RACE 12 (Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series Pace)

Easily Amused (Wahlberg)^5.00^2.10^2.10

Cg’s Boy Toy^^2.10^2.10

Stonebridge Honey^^^2.10

$2 ex (4-all) 6.40: $2 ex (all-1) 2.80; $2 qu (4-all) 2.10; $2 tri (4-all-all) 6.20; $2 dd (4-4) 5.40