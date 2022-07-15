WC great Noble earns place in Bellbrook HS shrine

Eric Noble, a standout football player at Wilmington College, will be inducted into the Bellbrook High School Football Gridiron Greats class of 2022 later this month.

Noble, a 1996 graduate of Wilmington College, was inducted into WC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

This is the sixth class of the BHS Gridiron Greats, which was created to recognize former players and coaches, and generate funding for the current program.

In addition to Noble, this year’s class includes Daryl Stanley (1971 graduate), Eric Dearth (1999), Chad Clemens (2005) and Kevin Basinger (head coach).

The induction and kick-off dinner will take place July 30 at the Sugar Valley Golf Club. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is former Clemson player Ronny Delusme. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased through Julie Bean ([email protected]).

Noble is a 1992 BHS graduate who led the Eagles to the first undefeated season in program history (10-0) and a No. 2 ranking in the final 1991 Division III state poll as a senior quarterback. Noble starred at Wilmington College where he had 682 completions, 9,260 yards and 62 touchdowns. Noble was the first Wilmington quarterback to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season. His 341 total yards per game in 1994 ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III.

To date 25 players and coaches have been inducted into the Gridiron Greats, including Chris Baker (HC), Kevin Basinger (HC), Neal Blank (1998 graduate), Bill Chrisovergis (2000), Chad Clemens (2005), Luke Clemens (2000), Nathan Clemens (2003), Eric Dearth (1999), Tim Driver (1992), Tony Ernst (1991), Eric Frantz (1994), Craig Fryman (1976), John Greenhorn (1968), Matt Henkener (1977), Chuck Longnecker (1982), Eric Noble (1992), Jack O’Dell (2003), Joe Rush (HC), Stacey Russell (1981), Austin Spitler (2004), Daryl Stanley (1971), Don Tharpe (1992), Matt Timmons (1971), Jason Tincher (1989) and Jeff VonHandorf (1991). Tincher also is a former Wilmington College standout athlete.

BHS began playing football in 1964.