Heys leads WC track, field post-season academic honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College track and field teams, as well as a trio of individuals, were honored with academic awards from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The men’s and women’s teams both earned the organization’s All-Academic Team honor.

In order to earn the All-Academic Team award, the team’s cumulative grade point average in total (collegiate career, not academic year or semester) must be greater than a 3.1 on a 4.0 scale. After the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester, the men were at 3.41 and the women were at 3.48.

In order to be named an All-Academic Athlete, individuals need to carry a 3.30 cumulative GPA and above as well as be ranked in the top 50 in the country in an event.

Emma Burke, who returned for her final season of outdoor eligibility in 2022, carried a season-best time of 63.83 in the 400-meter hurdles, good for 32nd in the country. This honor comes on the heels of Burke garnering All-Great Lakes Region honors.

Simon Heys, who competed at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 10,000-meter run, had the fifth-best time (29:38.89) in that event along with being 25th nationally in the 5,000-meter run (14:19.55).

Blake Jamison featured the 31st best mark nationally in the discus with a heave of 159-6.

“Both teams receiving USTFCCCA All-Academic recognition, as well as Blake, Simon and Emma receiving the honor of All-Academic athletes, is a great way to cap off the 2022 season,” WC track and field head coach Ron Combs said. “I’m really proud of the work both teams put in this year, both athletically and academically. The goal now becomes let’s do even better in 2023.”