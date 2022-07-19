WHS hosts Hoop Dreams basketball camp

Clinton County Special Olympics hosted Hoop Dreams Basketball Camp July 11-13.

Participants of all ages practiced basic basketball skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting.

The camp concluded with a day full of fun competition including a shooting contest and relays.

The camp was held at Wilmington High School. Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and EMSAR sponsored the camp.

The Wilmington Middle School girls basketball team assisted coach Tony Mason and coach Latasha Ruddle running the camp activities.