Lilly, Jack win GCGA 27th Metropolitan Mixed Championship

Wilmington High School graduates Jack Murphy and Lilly Middleton won the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association 27th annual Metropolitan Mixed Championship tournament Thursday at the Fort Mitchell Country Club. The tournament used the modified Stableford scoring system to determine its winner. Middleton and Murphy had a 78 to win the overall gross score title, a 74 to win the overall net scoring title and they also were winners of the Nicklaus/Sorenstam Flight. Murphy is a 2020 graduate of WHS and will be a junior on the Lourdes University men’s golf team Lourdes is located in Sylvania, Ohio. Middleton is going to be a freshman on the women’s golf team at the University of Dayton.

