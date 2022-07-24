Spirk Soccer School begins Aug. 1 at David R. Williams Park

The Spirk Soccer School camp will be held Aug. 1-4 at the Robert Hensley Soccer Fields at David R. Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington.

The camp runs 6 to 9 p.m. each day and is led by long-time Wilmington College women’s soccer coach Steve Spirk.

The camp is for athletes ages 7 to 14. Players will receive 12 hours of top quality instruction, including skill work, finishing, World Cup games and scrimmaging.

Cost is $60 and players will receive a T-shirt and sling pack.

Benny Spirk, assistant coach at D’Youville College in Buffalo, N.Y., also is on the camp staff. He is the former boys soccer coach at Blanchester High School.

For more information call Steve Spirk at 937-481-2262 or email ([email protected]) to receive a brochure.