5-under par wins Elks senior golf league outing

The team of Jim Doak, Eric Keltner, Bob Vanzant and French Hatfield shot a 5-under par score of 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners birdied Nos. 10, 11, 12, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

31: Jack Carson, Rocky Long, Jack Oney, Dave Miller.

32: Doggie Anderson, Mark Hess, Jim Luck, Gary DeFayette.

32: John Faul, Cliff Doyle, Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross.

33: Jeff Watkins, Kevin Mielock, Tom Rickey.

34: Chace Sicurella, Don Sicurella, Larry Roddy, Dave Harp.