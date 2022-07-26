EC Project TRUST golf outing Aug. 20 at SHCC

The East Clinton Project TRUST golf outing will be held Aug. 20 at Snow Hill Country Club.

Cost for online pre-registration (tinyurl.com/donate2trust) is $65. The cost is $75 per person on the day of the event.

Tee times for the event must be booked through Steven Sodini via email ([email protected]) or phone (614-288-4222) or online link (tinyurl.com/teetimerequest).

A box lunch will be provided during the round. Cheats and course games will be available for purchase. Raffle prizes also will be available.