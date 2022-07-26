Posted on by

EC Project TRUST golf outing Aug. 20 at SHCC


The East Clinton Project TRUST golf outing will be held Aug. 20 at Snow Hill Country Club.

Cost for online pre-registration (tinyurl.com/donate2trust) is $65. The cost is $75 per person on the day of the event.

Tee times for the event must be booked through Steven Sodini via email ([email protected]) or phone (614-288-4222) or online link (tinyurl.com/teetimerequest).

A box lunch will be provided during the round. Cheats and course games will be available for purchase. Raffle prizes also will be available.

