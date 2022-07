Wilmington High School football participated in a 7-on-7 scrimmage Thursday morning at Alumni Field. The Hurricane competed against Cincinnati Woodward and West Union in the passing workout. Wilmington head coach Ryan Evans is in his first season as the varsity coach of the Hurricane.

