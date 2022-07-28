Hurricane baseball camp Aug. 2 at WHS

The Wilmington Hurricane Baseball Camp will be held Aug. 2 at the WHS baseball field, located behind the high school.

Cost is $25 and checks should be made to Wilmington Athletics. All funds will benefit the WHS baseball program. The day of the camp those attendees can pay with cash.

Camp registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 2 with instruction from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration can be done by email ([email protected]).

The camp is for youth ages 6 to incoming freshmen. Campers should have their own baseball gear, including a helmet.

Varsity coach Austin Newman and varsity players will teach fundamentals through station drills and skill challenges.

Campers should being a lunch and drinks. Grilled hot dogs will be provided.