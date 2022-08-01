Young foursome wins inaugural Health Alliance Golf Classic

The team of Connor Lambert, Shawn Richards, Jack Murphy and Andy Steed won the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County (HACC) Golf Classic July 23 at the Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course.

Fifteen teams participated in the 18-hole scramble.

The second place team consisted of Tony Berlin, Jordan Berlin, Maddux Berlin and Adam Kirkendell. Two teams tied for third place — one consisting of Ben Farmer, Dave Landis, Bryan Haverland and Richie Ricketts and the other Don Rauch, Patrick Ramage, Ron Wilt and Roger Wilt.

Keith Mason made a hole-in-one on No. 17.

Closest to the pin was Maddux Berlin and Don Rauch. The longest drive was made by Roger Wilt.

The ladies of the Health Alliance provided a light breakfast with many homemade sweets. A buffet lunch was enjoyed by the golfers following the 18-hole scramble.

Many raffle baskets were handed out with Brian Prater winning the door prize of a smoker grill, donated by Wilmington Lowe’s.

According to a press release from the Health Alliance of Clinton County, there were many corporate sponsors, cart sponsors, hole sponsors, donors and raffle basket donors.

Connie Mason and Ann Johnson were co-chairpersons for the event.

Golf committee volunteers were Patti Cook (HACC president), Kathy Havey, JoAnn Chamberlin, Betty Lou Germann, Pat Richardson, Bobbi Jo Schlaegel, Ruth Ann Faris, Mary Camp, Gretchen James, Jennifer Hollon, Jo Miller, Kay Fisher, Cindy Petrich, Dorothy Henry, Debra Hale, Sharon Johnson, Thelma Ledford and Patti Settlemyre.

The HACC is an independent, non-profit organization and a partner of the Clinton County Foundation with a 501(c)3 status. The HACC exists for the purpose of financially assisting needs in our community.