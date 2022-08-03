Blanchester runners place high in annual Nun Run

ST. MARTIN, Ohio — Several runners from Blanchester were high-placers in the 11th annual Nun Run 5k races, hosted by Chatfield College Saturday.

Nearly 60 participants ran or walked through the historic St. Martin campus to complete the 5K.

“We were blessed with beautiful weather and lots of smiles from our participants. The Nun Run honors our Ursuline legacy while supporting students at Chatfield College. The Nun Run is one of the traditions of the Brown County community, and we were thrilled to host the event again,” said Christina Mullis, Director of Admissions and Marketing.

All runners and walkers received a commemorative Nun Run finisher medal. The medal ceremony recognized the top runners and walkers in each category.

John Schmitz, Megan Motsinger and Zoey Hupp were among the top three finishers in their respective races.

Sponsors of the 2022 Nun Run 5K Run/Walk were the Brown County Ursulines Alumna Association, Curative, Roads Rivers and Trails, Houk Jeep Parts, Tri-State Running Company, Kiley’s Market and Den’s Body Shop.

Top Men Runners (18+)

1st Jeffrey Beery of Hillsboro (19.22)

2nd Luke Woodruff of Hamersville (19.46)

3rd Brock Haines of Hillsboro (21.19)

Top Men Walkers (18+)

1st David Powell of Fayetteville (45.35)

2nd Derek Fraley of Hillsboro (45.41)

3rd John Schmitz of Blanchester (52.50)

Top Women Runners (18+)

1st Sherri Kennedy of Seaman (25.11)

2nd Beth Ballein of Hillsboro (27.08)

3rd Megan Motsinger of Blanchester (28.41)

Top Women Walkers(18+)

1st Gladys Powell of Fayetteville (40.55)

2nd Anne Throckmorton of Hillsboro (45.34)

3rd Donna Ayers of Goshen (47.52)

Top Male Under 18

1st Jude Woodruff of Lynchburg (19.31)

2nd Rason Brunck of Leesburg (20.30)

3rd Saul Woodruff of Lynchburg (23.17)

Top Female Under 18

1st Ramsey Haines of Hillsboro (23.23)

2nd Georgia Black of Waynesville (28.08)

3rd Zoey Hupp of Blanchester (43.27)

Runners at the start of the 11th annual Nun Run at Chatfield College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_RAC_nunrun.jpg Runners at the start of the 11th annual Nun Run at Chatfield College.