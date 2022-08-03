EC grad Curtis to play baseball at Edison State CC

Isaiah Curtis, a 2022 graduate of East Clinton High School, has signed to play college baseball with Edison State Community College in Piqua. Curtis was a four-year varsity starter and captain for the Astros and has played fall and summer ball with the Wilmington Titans, Clinton County Knights, Mason Mayhem, Midland Outlaws, and Hillsboro American Legion Post 129. He will continue his education this fall at Edison State, majoring in business. Curtis will be playing alongside Kayden Smith, a 2022 Clinton-Massie graduate. Curtis is the son of Jim and Kaci Curtis of Wilmington.

