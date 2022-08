The Blanchester football team continued its practice Wednesday while it gears up for scrimmages and the start of the 2022 season. The Wildcats will open at Barbour Memorial Field against Paint Valley Aug. 19. Blanchester has had a schedule change later in the season as Fayetteville-Perry will not have football. Blanchester will travel to Tri-Village for its Week 9 game.

