2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS girls golf

Chad Fields takes over the girls program at Wilmington. Previous coach Pat Black is now the girls soccer coach at WHS.

Middleton has left the program, off to the University of Dayton.

Katie Murphy was a second-team All-SBAAC golfer last season and is the top returning senior.

“Katie has stepped up and taken a big leadership role with a lot of our new golfers this summer,” Fields said. “Katie is always first to help when others are in need.”

Others back for the Hurricane are Lexi Burke and Reagen Reese.

Newcomers to the team, Fields said, are Clarissa Bailey, Brynn Conley, Lainajay Howell, Sophie Huffman, Elle Martin and KeAsia Robinson.

“The thing I like the most about this team is they are always coachable and positive,” the first-year WHS coach said. “Golf can be a very mentally stressful game and these ladies always find a way to make it positive and fun.”

Still trying to learn his players strengths and weaknesses, Fields said the view going forward is simple.

“As a team we will continue to get better every single day, focusing on ball striking, chipping and putting,” he said. “I believe we can contend in the SBAAC if we continue to get better each day and continue to have a positive attitude.

“Right now, our goal is to improve a little more each day. If we can do that we put ourselves in a position to compete for the league and more.”