2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie girls golf

The Falcons did not have a full team last season.

Kaden Kimple, who is a senior this season, was the top CM golfer in last year’s league tournament and returns along with Lauren Edwards, who is a sophomore.

Also on the roster last year was Lauren Edwards, Kaylene Gale and Sierra Kenney.

James Brady is in his second season as the girls golf coach at CMHS.

Newcomers to note, according to Brady, are Stormy Stroud, Sammi VanPelt and Charlotte Robinson, all freshmen.

Kimple, who was runnerup in the state fair 4-H competition, is the leader of the team. The Falcons are hard working and very coachable. The team just needs experience, said Brady.

“Our goal is to continue to improve as a program,” said Brady. “After last season zero returning player and no one having experience, we feel we are heading in the right direction.