2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton boys golf

The East Clinton boys golf team finished third in the National Division tournament last season.

They were led by National Division player of the year Nathan Ellis.

Nathan wasn’t the only Ellis to earn honors last year as then-freshman Mitchell Ellis was a second-teamer.

Kyle Miller is the coach of the Astros. He takes over the program from long-time coach Mike Deters.

“So far what I like most about this team, they are easy to work with,” Miller said. ‘They all seem like they are willing to learn and are eager to be at practice.”

Miller said the team must work on its short game.

“I have a great group of guys,” he said. ‘I cannot wait to see what the future holds for these gentlemen.”