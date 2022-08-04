2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester girls golf

Blanchester did not have a full team last season.

Regan Grogg was the top golfer for the Ladycats in the league tournament last season. She also played matches with the Blanchester boys golf team.

Zoey Hupp was a junior last season who also played golf and is the lone returning player.

Jamey Grogg is in his fourth year as the girls golf coach at BHS.

Hupp will be joined by newcomers Alivia Brewster, Kerri Sullivan and Bobbi-Sue White.

“Zoey is in her fourth year playing golf … she has been where the others are and will be able to help them in so many ways,” coach Grogg said.

Grogg said his squad has a positive attitude about learning a new sport. His goal for the team is to get better every day.