WHS girls second at Sharp Memorial at Buckeye Hills

GREENFIELD — The Wilmington High School girls golf team opened its season Thursday with a runnerup finish in the Adam Sharp Memorial golf tournament at Buckeye Hills Golf Course.

Jackson won the tournament, with Wilmington second, McClain third, Logan Elm fourth and Miami Trace fifth.

“I was pleasantly surprised with our team today,” coach Chad Fields said. “They were very positive throughout the day and compete well. This was the first time three of our ladies have ever competed in a match and they did a very good job.”

Katie Murphy led Wilmington with a 44.

Reagan Reese had a 57 and LainaJay Howell had a 60. Ke’Asia Robinson followed with a 63 and Sophie Huffman had a 73.