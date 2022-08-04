WHS boys, girls second at Sharp Memorial

The Wilmington High School boys and girls golf teams both finished second Thursday in the season-opening Adam Sharp Memorial golf tournament at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Here the teams pose for a photo with a banner for the event, held in honor of Sharp who passed away in 2014 following a boating incident on Lake Cumberland. He was a standout golfer and 2013 graduate of McClain High School, and attended Wilmington College one year prior to his death.

The Wilmington High School boys and girls golf teams both finished second Thursday in the season-opening Adam Sharp Memorial golf tournament at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Here the teams pose for a photo with a banner for the event, held in honor of Sharp who passed away in 2014 following a boating incident on Lake Cumberland. He was a standout golfer and 2013 graduate of McClain High School, and attended Wilmington College one year prior to his death. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_GLF_wilmboysgirls.jpg The Wilmington High School boys and girls golf teams both finished second Thursday in the season-opening Adam Sharp Memorial golf tournament at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Here the teams pose for a photo with a banner for the event, held in honor of Sharp who passed away in 2014 following a boating incident on Lake Cumberland. He was a standout golfer and 2013 graduate of McClain High School, and attended Wilmington College one year prior to his death. Submitted Photo