Stulz leads Falcon golfers in opener at Pipestone

MIAMISBURG — The Clinton-Massie golf team opened the season Thursday in a tough tournament at Pipestone Golf Course.

The Falcons were led by Conner Stulz and had a team total of 329. Cincinnati St. Xavier A team had 301 and the B team had 308.

“We knew going in this would be a challenge, playing against all these Div. I schools,” Clinton-Massie head coach Phil Larrick said. Hopefully we play better Monday against Beavercreek at Snow Hill (Country Club).”

Stulz topped the charts for the Falcons with a 78.

Owen Goodwin came in with an 81 and Andy Steed shot an 83. Goodwin and Steed are sophomores. Stulz is a senior.

The 78 is a career-best for Stulz.

Larrick also noted the play of freshman Evan Davidson, who had 93 in his first varsity match. Logan Miller carded an 87 for Clinton-Massie.