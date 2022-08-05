2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton Tennis

The Astros were 3-11 in all matches, while going 3-7 in the league with a less-than-full lineup in many cases.

On the second team All-SBAAC squad were Kailyn Mason and Molly Seabaugh, both sophomores last season.

Myah Anteck, Katie Carey and Jenna Stanley graduated EC in the spring.

Doug Stehlin, in his seventh season as the head coach of the girls tennis team at ECHS, said, “As a team, I would like to see the team improve on last year. I would like to see my returners continue to improve and finish well at the SBAAC tournament.”

Emmy Chambliss, Stephanie Lambert and Natalee Anderson join Seabaugh and Mason as returning players.

Rylee Kempton is a newcomer of note, Stehlin said, who added Chambliss and Lambert have taken on leadership of the team.

“They are a good group of kids who enjoy the game of tennis and want to improve,” he said. “Just need more practice and repetition.”

Stehlin said his team can contend in the SBAAC National Division with good health and a full lineup.