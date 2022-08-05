2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester Tennis

Matt Sexton, the legendary BHS tennis coach, has stepped down, with former player Julia Perry taking over.

Sexton’s coaching numbers are impressive. In 16 seasons, he won 151 of 247 matches, including a 98-35 mark in SBAAC National Division play. Blanchester won 11 National Division titles with Sexton earning 11 National Division coach of the year honors.

He also garnered a Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association coach of the year award in 2020 and was a GCTCA Distinguished Coach honoree three times.

The Ladycats were again a smash hit on the courts last season, Sexton’s finale. They swept the league title in the regular season and an won all five courts in the post-season tournament.

Maddy Coyle won the National player of the year award twice and also graduated. Coyle, Maggie Caldwell, Rianna Mueller and Annie Trovillo were first teamers in 2021 but all graduated. Trovillo is the wins leader for BHS with 69 while Coyle is second with 62.

Abbey Irwin won league first team honors as a sophomore last season while Leah Boegeman was first team as a junior.

Irwin, Boegeman and Gracie Kaehler are returning players, Perry said, adding that Boegeman has “shown up as a leader. She has attended all the open courts … and jumped right in with helping me as a new tennis coach as well as our new players. She does a great job of giving productive feedback.”

Perry added, “We have a high turnout for freshman this year who have been attending the open courts and learning quickly. Our freshman so far include Haley Sawyer, Jenna Pelosi, Lillian Bates. Madison Taylor, Sydney Woodall and Hannah Perry.”

Perry said upperclassmen Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley have joined the team.

”Our goal is to improve every match,” Perry said. “We want to be role models playing tennis with integrity and grit.”